Myanmar: Aerobics instructor filming workout routine goes viral as coup unfolds behind her; watch video

The internet is presently fascinated with the video of a woman performing aerobics on the side of the road, blithely oblivious that a coup is taking place behind her. The instructor's video, which has since gone viral shows a convoy moving down the road in the background even as she remains wholly unaware. But it is perhaps the music synced to her routine and blaring throughout the video that makes it so very incongruous.

As we now know, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained on Monday morning amid a communications blackout, hours before lawmakers were to gather in Naypyitaw.

This would have been the first session of Parliament since elections took place. And while the NLD had secured itself a landslide victory, the army says that the detentions were a response to "election fraud". Reportedly, power has now been handed over to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and a state of emergency has been declared in the country for one year.

The situation has evoked widespread condemnation from nations across the world, with many including India condemning the actions and calling on Indian travellers to exercise caution.