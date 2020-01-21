Davos focus on merry-go-round climate change

Young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said a lot has happened since her campaign caught eyes of the world but "nothing has been done" actually to save the planet.

Greta Thunberg said planting trees was not enough to address climate change on Tuesday, in an apparent rebuke to a planting pledge in Davos by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Our house is still on fire,” Thunberg said, repeating her remarks at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum a year ago, according to Reuters.

“Your inaction is fuelling the flames,” the teenage activist added, in the latest to-and-fro with the 73-year-old president.

Trump announced the U.S. would join an existing initiative to plant one trillion trees, but also spoke at length about the economic importance of oil and gas and called climate change activists “pessimistic” and the “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers”.

Thunberg responded by referring to “empty words and promises” by world leaders.

“You say children shouldn’t worry... don’t be so pessimistic and then, nothing, silence,” reports Reuters .

