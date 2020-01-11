Cuba slams extension of US ban charter flights from America to all Cuban destinations

Havana: Cuba has condemned the US government's decision to ban charter flights from America to all Cuban destinations except Havana.

"I strongly reject new US government ban on charter flights to Cuba, except for Havana, and restrictions on their number," Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Minister Bruno RodrÃ­guez as saying in a tweet on Friday.

He added that it was a "serious violation of human rights and freedom of travel of US citizens and hinders family reunification". This new sanction is an extension of last December's ban on US commercial flights to all Cuban destinations except Havana.