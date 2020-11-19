COVID-19 vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries likely to start before Christmas

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German laboratory BioNTech are likely to start deliveries of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 as early as Christmas this year, if 'all goes well'.

The chief executive of German firm BioNTech Ugur Sahin told Reuters that the companies could get emergency use authorisation in the United States and Europe in December. “If all goes well, I could imagine that we gain approval in the second half of December and start deliveries before Christmas, but really only if all goes positively,” Ugur Sahin told Reuters.

This comes after Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine was found 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, including in people aged over 65 years, paving the way for the companies to apply for emergency authorisation from US regulators within days.