COVID-19 Vaccine Update: AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Tuesday said that it has stopped giving shots of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after a person participating in one of the company’s studies got sick. The company said that it is investigating whether the recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the company said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data". AstraZeneca didn't reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it "a potentially unexplained illness".

“Our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee,” company spokeswoman Michele Meixell told Reuters.