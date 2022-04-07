COVID-19: South Korea, France, Germany report highest cases; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 494.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.16 million and vaccinations to over 11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 494,869,118 and 6,165,880, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,066,433,437.







Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. South Korea, France and Germany have reported the maximum cases on Tuesday, April 6.

Check out the list below:

South Korea - 286,243

Germany - 204,930

France - 161,950

Italy - 69,278

Australia - 62,046

Vietnam - 49,124

Japan - 42,315

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,248,986 and 983,797 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,030,925.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,069,094) France (26,579,448), Germany (22,101,711), the UK (21,625,530), Russia (17,679,300), Turkey (14,929,905), Italy (15,035,943), South Korea (14,778,405) and Spain (11,551,574), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,980), India (521,487), Russia (363,175), Mexico (323,318), Peru (212,372), the UK (169,698), Italy (160,253), Indonesia (155,464), France (143,949), Iran (140,451), Colombia (139,687), Germany (130,708), Argentina (128,144), Poland (115,472), Spain (102,541) and South Africa (100,070).

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:20 PM IST