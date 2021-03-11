COVID-19: Pfizer shot 97% effective against symptomatic cases, says study

According to the evidence published by some pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 percent.
As per data used in Israel's national vaccination campaign, it was found that Pfizer/BioNTech could give 94 percent of prevention against asymptomatic disease.
According to AFP, an earlier real-world study using data from between December 20, 2020 and February 1, 2021 had revealed that the vaccination had shown effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94 percent and asymptomatic illness at 92 percent.
In a statement given by the two pharmaceautical companies said, "This comprehensive real-world evidence ... can be of importance to countries around the world as they advance their own vaccination campaigns one year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic".
Israel has topped in the world for vaccination inoculation as it's 40 percent of the population has already been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The country had launched its campaign in December and has given the two jabs of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to just under four million of its roughly nine million people.
"Incidence rates in the fully vaccinated population have massively dropped compared to the unvaccinated population, showing a marked decline in hospitalised cases due to COVID-19," said Israel's Ministry of Health director Yeheskel Levy.
