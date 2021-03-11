COVID-19: Pfizer shot 97% effective against symptomatic cases, says study

According to the evidence published by some pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 percent.

As per data used in Israel's national vaccination campaign, it was found that Pfizer/BioNTech could give 94 percent of prevention against asymptomatic disease.

According to AFP, an earlier real-world study using data from between December 20, 2020 and February 1, 2021 had revealed that the vaccination had shown effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94 percent and asymptomatic illness at 92 percent.