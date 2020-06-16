COVID-19: Global coronavirus count surpasses 7.8 million, death toll tops 431,000

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.8 million, with over 431,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.
The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 132,581 over the past day to 7,823,289, according to the WHO.
Over the past 24 hours, 3,911 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 431,541.
The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicentre of the epidemic.
Meanwhile, with an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
With 380 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.
The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far.
Maharashtra with 1,10,744 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 50,567 active cases while 56,049 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the four thousand mark and reached 4,128 in the state.
It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 46,504 and the national capital with 42,829 confirmed cases.
(With inputs from ANI.)
