COVID-19: Denmark becomes country first to junk AstraZeneca due to rare blood clot cases

Copenhagen: Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of a blood clot.

The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark’s vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, health authorities said.

But that new timeline assumes it will start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose rollout in Europe has been delayed over similar clotting concerns and the use of which Denmark has suspended. That shot comprises around a third of the country’s total contracted supply.

Results of investigations into the AstraZeneca-associated blood clots “showed real and serious side effects,” Danish health agency head Soren Brostrom told a news briefing.

“We have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination programme for all target groups without this vaccine," it added.