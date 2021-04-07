AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial on children halted in UK amid reports of blood clots

Researchers at Oxford University have paused an ongoing pediatric clinical trial on children of the coronavirus vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca.

According to a report NDTV, the university in a statement said: "Whilst there are no safety concerns in the paediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the MHRA (UK regulator) on its review of rare cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopaenia that have been reported in adults, before giving any further vaccinations in the trial."

Oxford University further said that parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions.

The trial is testing the effectiveness of the vaccine in up to 300 children between the ages of 6 and 17.

The trial pause is the latest development in the ongoing saga over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not had a smooth rollout overseas.

Concerns over the blood clotting events in a small number of recipients have dogged the shot in recent weeks and resulted in more than a dozen European countries temporarily suspending the use of the vaccine last month while waiting on the European regulatory agency's recommendations on how to proceed, The Hill reported.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed the safety of the shot but said it could not rule out a link to the blood clots and would add a warning to the product in order to draw attention to the possibility of such rare side effects.

Many European countries are relying heavily on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, as it is being sold using a nonprofit model and is far cheaper to make than other COVID-19 vaccines.The vaccine is authorized for adults age 18 and older overseas, but the company has not yet filed for emergency authorization in the US.

(With inputs from ANI)