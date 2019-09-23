Couple's £50,000 dream wedding set to be ruined

London: Thousands of holidaymakers have been left devastated after plans including expensive weddings and dream trips were dashed after Thomas Cook went into liquidation this morning.

The company's final flight landed in Britain after the travel group collapsed leaving more than 160,000 Britons stranded abroad and a million more customers with cancelled holidays.

Peter Whyman and his fiancée Katy Williams fear their £50,000 wedding in Ayia Napa could be ruined as her terminally ill mother might not be able to fly out for their big day, reports The Daily Mail.

They are due to marry on October 2 but the wedding party's flight to Cyprus and their hotel rooms are now at risk. The bride's terminally ill mother Carol Milne, 63, may have to miss out on the whole ceremony.

Williams told Teesside Live: 'I'm not sleeping. It's horrible. I'm just numb. 'My head is in the clouds. It's the not knowing and the fact we can't do anything about it.' Offshore rigger Whyman, said: 'I have been working every bit of over time I could do for the last 18 months so my fiancé has a dream wedding.'

'We have called our travel agents and they didn't know what is happening. We have called the hotel direct to try find out if the hotel has been paid for in case we just need to book different flights - but still no info.

'We have been told that if Thomas Cook do go under we will lose everything.' The couple cannot even bring themselves to tell their excited children Sienna Whyman, 9, Mia Whyman, 8, and Owen Chaney, 7, that the wedding is in jeopardy.