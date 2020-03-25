Coronavirus update: WHO sees 'glimmer of hope' in Italy's virus situation

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, saying there was a glimmer of hope in Italy as fewer cases were reported than in the previous days

However, the WHO said it was still far too early to claim that the tide had turned, and the situation there needed to be carefully observed in the coming days.

Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for WHO, told a press briefing here on Tuesday that there were also some early positive signs in several European countries, which nonetheless had to be viewed with caution, Xinhua reported.

"Lots of countries were taking strict measures to fight the virus, whose curve was supposed to slow down, and to give health services a chance to somehow catch up," she said.