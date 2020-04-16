Coronavirus update: We need all the answers, Mike Pompeo slams Beijing

Washington: China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo also criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) for taking an awfully long time in declaring the COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"The Chinese Communist Party didn't give Americans access when we needed it in that most timely point at the very beginning. The President talked about that today. And then we know they have this lab. We know about the wet markets.

We know that the virus itself did originate in Wuhan. So all those things come together," Pompeo told Fox News on Tuesday. He was apparently referring to a secret research lab in Wuhan city in China, which according to a report in a leading American daily, the US State Department has long been worried about its "risky studies" on coronavirus.

