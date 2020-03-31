Coronavirus update: US teen charged over cough prank

Houston: A 14-year-old boy, who allegedly coughed on groceries as a prank at a store in the US state of Texas amidst the coronavirus scare, has been charged with tampering with consumer products, officials said.

The grocer in northwest Harris county called 911 and reported a disturbance, following which the deputies arrived the store, they said.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputies responded to the disturbance call at the Food City. He said the teen "intentionally coughed on produce". "Apparently it was a prank," wrote Gonzalez.

"Not a very funny one. The teen was charged with Tampering with Consumer Products." The incident took place at a time when confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are on the rise in Houston area. As of Sunday noon, COVID19 cases in the area have climbed to 928. An estimated 58 people in the area who have tested positive for the virus have recovered, according to reports from a number of health officials