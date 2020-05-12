Coronavirus update: Switzerland enters 2nd phase of easing COVID-19 measures

Bern: Switzerland has entered the second phase of relaxation measures as part of a three-phase plan to get back to normal life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance with the decision of the Swiss Federal Council, restaurants, shopping malls, markets, museums and libraries were allowed to reopen from Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, according to the government rules, with the exception of families with children, no more than four persons may be served at each dining table in restaurants and the tables should be spaced at least two meters apart.

Primary and junior middle schools were also allowed to resume classes. Students were required to keep more than two meters away from the teacher.

Also on Monday, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) resumed most of its operations.

Passengers are advised to avoid rush hour travel and wear masks if they cannot maintain a safe distance. The Geneva bus company also decided to distribute masks to passengers during rush hours.

Along with the recovering public transport is the further eased entry restrictions at the country's borders.

According to the Swiss Federal Customs Administration, of the 130 border crossings closed during the pandemic, 20 have now been reopened.

Daniel Koch, the Federal Office of Public Health's Special delegate for the new coronavirus pandemic, told a press conference on Monday that the situation continued to improve in Switzerland, a trend that could be maintained if more efforts were made in contact tracing.

"We hope that the trend will continue like this. For this, it is important that anyone with flu-like symptoms, severe or mild, get tested. The chains of transmission can thus be traced and the curve continue to decrease."

Switzerland has reported a total of 30,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,543 deaths.