Coronavirus update: Singapore reports fourth death due to virus

Singapore: Singapore has reported its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country.

The ministry said that a 68-year-old male Indonesian national, who was a Singapore Work Pass holder, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on April 2.

The patient was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 22 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. He had been in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16 and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) since March 26.

The patient, with a history of diabetes and hypertension, developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after seven days in the ICU, said the ministry.