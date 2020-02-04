Coronavirus Update: Hong Kong becomes third country to report death after China and Philippines

Hong Kong: Hong Kong on Tuesday reported the first death due to the novel coronavirus, becoming the third country after China and Philippines to confirm fatalities from the fast-spreading virus.

The 39-year-old victim, a Hong Kong resident with underlying illness, was confirmed on January 31 as the city's 13th coronavirus case, and was admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital for isolation and treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

He died early Tuesday morning after his condition deteriorated, a hospital spokesperson said.

The victim had travelled from Hong Kong to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak which has killed 425 in China, on January 21 and returned home on January 23.