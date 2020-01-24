3 returning from China, Hong Kong, quarantined for coronavirus

Mumbai: Three of seven travellers who were returning from China and Hong Kong were quarantined at the civic-run Kasturba hospital for displaying symptoms of the common cold. According to health officials, blood samples from these three patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for tests and the reports will available within the next 48 hours.

On Friday, a 61-year-old man who returned from Hong Kong was rushed to Kasturba, after he showed symptoms of mild cough and cold. On the previous day, six travellers who had returned from China underwent thermal scanning at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and two of them were immediately sent to Kasturba for further treatment for similar symptoms.

This comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said they had set up an isolation ward for the diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the viral infection. The BMC has also instructed all private doctors to alert them if they observe symptoms of coronavirus in any person who has returned from China.

“Other than cold and tiredness, the patients do not have any other symptoms of the virus. But as a matter of precaution, we have kept them under observation. Their blood samples have been sent to the NIV for examination. The patient who has returned from Hong Kong will be discharged as the virus had not reached there. However, the other two will be under observation for the next two days,” said Dr Keskar.

According to the state public health department, as many as 1,789 passengers have undergone thermal screening at the airport here for coronavirus since January 19. Apart from Kasturba Hospital, quarantine facilities have also been provided at Naidu Hospital in Pune.

Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer, state health department, said cases of coronavirus have been detected mainly in China with some cases being found in other countries including South Korea, Japan, Thailand and the United States.

“During the screening at the Mumbai airport, six passengers -- three from Pune and another four from Mumbai – underwent further medical examination. Four of them were found to be all right. As a precaution, three others who were suffering from a minor cold and cough have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and are being monitored," he said.

Four others from Maharashtra, who returned from Wuhan, have been kept under observation. “Of these four, three are from Pune. They do not have any symptoms but as they have visited Wuhan city, we are doing telephonic follow-ups with them regularly to check whether they develop any symptoms,” said Dr Archana Patil, additional director of health services, State Family Welfare Bureau.

Authorities have said, for the next 28 days, they will be following up with every person who has returned from any of the countries where the outbreak of coronavirus, to check whether the returner has developed symptoms.

Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant, internal medicine, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said unconfirmed reports about scientific studies are suggesting that the virus, responsible for the infection matches with the samples collected from snakes. “The results of these tests raise the possibility that snakes can be the source of infection for Coronavirus. However, considering the nascent stage of these studies, further detailed studies are required to throw more light on source of infection and for future development of cure and vaccinations,” he said.

Dr Om Srivastava, infectious expert said they are not the cases of corona virus but to be on safer side they have been quarantine as the symptoms of corona virus is similar to influenza virus which cannot be differentiate as it includes fever, cough and breathlessness. “For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like pneumonia or bronchitis. If anyone showing all these symptoms should consult doctors instead of self medication,” he said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal corporation, BMC said they have instructed doctors to check passengers coming to the city from China and Hong Kong. “We have made four separate wards, with extra beds in the Kasturba hospital and given strict instructions to the doctors for using masks, gloves and other gears in order to avoid them from getting infected,” he said.

BMC has also appealed citizens that we they are suffering from fever, cold, cough and body pain then they should visit to the near by doctor and if the problem continues then they should go to the Kasturba hospital, he added.