Coronavirus Update: China launches project to help recovered patients in Hubei

An employment assistance project has been launched by the Chinese Communist Youth League (CCYL) to help young recovered novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the hard-hit Hubei Province.

Each recovered young patient in need can get a recommendation for one job, solid informationabout two vacancies, and one free training course, according to the CCYL Central Committee. It is one of the six programs launched by the CCYL offering help to youth affected by the COVID-19 epidemicand carried out by the China Foundation for Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment.

Young patients recovered from COVID-19 in Hubei can register with the foundation's official WeChat account. Verified individuals are entitled to various subsidies. Information on more than 6,000 jobs has been published. Training courses have also been available.