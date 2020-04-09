Coronavirus update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition improves

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health continues to improve on his fourth day in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus, Downing Street said on Thursday.

The 55-year-old was shifted to the ICU of St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday night as his condition worsened over 10daysafterhehad tested positive. He has since received "standard oxygen treatment" but has not been diagnosed with pneumonia or required a ventilator to aid his breathing.

"The Prime Minister had a goodnight and continues to improve in intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital. He's in good spirits," a Downing Street spokesperson said, providing a health update on the UK Prime Minister.