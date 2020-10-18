Coronavirus second wave: France reports over 32,000 new COVID-19 cases

France on Saturday reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases with 32,427 new infections registered over the past 24 hours, according to figures from the Sante Publique agency heading the coronavirus response in the country.

This takes the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 867,197, the tenth highest in the world.

The number of fatalities from the disease has increased by 90 since the last update, taking the total to 33,392, according to the Sante Publique.

According to the agency's figures, 7,198 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past week, 1,269 of whom were taken intensive care.

Like many other nations, especially in Europe, France is in the throes of a second wave that has outpaced the initial outbreak in spring. Transmission cases have dwarfed those seen in spring, although COVID-19 deaths have become less frequent.