Coronavirus outbreak: Wuhan carries disinfect drains

To ensure the safety of the drainage networks of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the city has been carrying out disinfection of its drainage and sewage disposal facilities, the city’s water authority said Thursday.
The water authority has carried out disinfection targeting hospital sewage outlets. In communities with high epidemic spread risks and in centralized isolation venues, intensive disinfection has been performed targeting pipeline joints, septic tanks and sewage wells.
The disinfection process has also been optimized in the city’s sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations to ensure that the treated water quality meets national standards.
Statistics show that since the disinfection of drainage and sewage treatment facilities was launched on January 29, Wuhan had dispatched 6,520 personnel and poured 1,963.58 tonnes of disinfectants by Feb. 18.
