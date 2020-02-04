Coronavirus lockdown approaches Shanghai

Taizhou 850 kilometres from the epicentre in Hubei province will also suspend 95 train services from the city from Tuesday.

In addition, residential communities will only be allowed to use one entrance and residents must present ID each time they come or go, Taizhou’s government said on its official WeChat account.

Meanwhile, Japan has quarantined a cruise ship carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard for the new coronavirus Tuesday after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong.

Chinese authorities confirmed on Tuesday 425 have died in the country due to virus, while Hong Kong reported its first fatality becoming the third nation after China and the Philippines to report deaths.