Construction of Xiongan New Area back on fast track as epidemic eases

SHIJIAZHUANG-- In the foundation pit roughly the width of a soccer field, excavators were digging and cranes were loading in rebars.

The pit, which stretches several kilometers, is an underground project to lay pipelines and water, power and gas infrastructure in Xiongan, a green city featuring innovative development in north China's Hebei Province.

As the COVID-19 epidemic eases in China and work and production is resuming gradually, the construction of Xiongan New Area has also gained steam in an orderly manner.

On April 1, 2017, China announced plans to establish Xiongan New Area, located about 100 km southwest of Beijing, with the aim of building the area -- spanning Rongcheng, Anxin and Xiongxian counties -- into a national model of high-quality development and a new engine for the modern economic system.

Wearing a helmet and a mask, Chen Jie was busy installing rebars together with hundreds of his co-workers in the foundation pit in the Rongdong area, Rongcheng County.

Stranded by the epidemic in his hometown in neighboring Henan Province during the prolonged Chinese New Year holiday, Chen put himself in self-isolation for 14 days before returning to his post in Xiongan on Feb. 12.

"While sheltering at home, I reported my body temperature every day. After going back to work, I stayed at the 'yellow zone' for another 14 days," he said.