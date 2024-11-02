Comic Russell Peters Set To Perform In Singapore In April 2025

Peters performing at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. Photo courtesy: @sydneybuttersphoto through www.instagram.com/greatoutdoorscf |

Russell Peters, one of Rolling Stone’s 50 best Comics of all time, is returning to Asia for his Relax World Tour, Live Nation announced recently.

The tour will kick off in Hong Kong, followed by Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Peters is set to perform in Singapore on 11 and 12 April, 2025, at The Star Theatre.

Tickets to public will be available on 11 November (Monday), from 10 am via www.ticketmaster.sg.

Mastercard cardholders in Singapore have special access to presale tickets from 6 November (Wednesday), 10 am to 8 November (Friday), 10 am. More information can be found here.

Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on 8 November, from 12 pm to 11:59 pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership sign up and pre-sale access.

Who is Russell Peters?

Peters, a noted comic and performer of Indian origin, started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto, Canada and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, he gained critical and global recognition for his CTV “Comedy Now!” special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007.

He went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: Outsourced in 2006; Red, White and Brown in 2008; and, The Green Card Tour in 2010.

In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. His Deported World Tour was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, Russell Peters Deported, on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

Peters is currently on the road with his Act Your Age World Tour.

The comic has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing and acting talents.

His last TV series, The Indian Detective, set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media /CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix.



(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)