Cüneyt Yavuzcan, Consul General of Türkiye, writes about why the viability of IMEC depends on Türkiye?

Cüneyt Yavuzcan, Consul General of Türkiye

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which was announced on the sideline of the 18th G20 summit, represents a visionary initiative aimed at linking India with the Middle East and Europe through an extensive network of transportation routes.

This article delves into the compelling reasons behind Türkiye's indispensable role in the IMEC and why the project's feasibility may hinge on Turkish involvement.

Given Türkiye's geostrategic position as a key player in trade and energy corridors, its absence from the negotiation table poses a noteworthy challenge. Türkiye's role in the European market and its geographical location as a bridge between Asia and Europe make it an indispensable participant.

Benefits of Türkiye's involvement

Türkiye 's participation in the IMEC offers numerous advantages, including:

Strategic significance: Türkiye occupies a pivotal position as a geographical bridge connecting Europe and Asia. Its strategic location facilitates efficient transit of goods and people between these two critical regions. Without Türkiye's participation, the corridor would need to navigate around this substantial landmass, leading to increased transportation costs and time.

Robust infrastructure: Türkiye boasts well-established transportation infrastructure, including an extensive network of highways, railways, and ports. Leveraging Türkiye's infrastructure would streamline the flow of goods within the corridor. Conversely, excluding Türkiye would necessitate reliance on less developed infrastructure in other nations, potentially resulting in logistical challenges and inefficiencies.

Political clout: Türkiye wields considerable political influence in the region, capable of facilitating trade negotiations and resolving disputes among the countries participating in the corridor. Without Türkiye, the IMEC could face more significant political hurdles and obstacles.

The IMEC project is seen as a smart geopolitical move that could reinforce US influence in the region. However, Türkiye's opposition to the project could weaken US influence and strengthen China's position in the region.

Energy security: Türkiye's role as a transit country for oil and gas pipelines enhances energy security for the participating countries in the IMEC.

Protection of waters and NATO's role: As the IMEC project anticipates increased maritime traffic, safeguarding nearby waters, especially in the Mediterranean, becomes paramount. NATO's support for these security efforts is essential. Türkiye, due to its NATO membership and significant involvement in protection missions, is poised to play a pivotal role in securing the waters along the IMEC corridor.

Cost-efficient routing via Turkish ports: Considering the cost aspect of the project, routing through Israel's Haifa port, with NATO's protection afforded by the Incirlik base, to strategic locations such as the Mersin port presents a viable alternative. This route, with fewer border crossings, has the potential for significantly reduced transportation costs. Additionally, continuing from Mersin to Europe could prove to be a cost-effective and logistically efficient solution.

Incorporating these additional considerations into the IMEC project's discourse underscores the complexity of this ambitious endeavor. Successfully addressing these challenges and harnessing the geostrategic significance of Türkiye can greatly enhance the feasibility and impact of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, benefiting the participating nations and the broader region.

Consequences of excluding Türkiye

Excluding Türkiye from the IMEC would introduce significant logistical challenges:

Longer transportation routes: The corridor would need to traverse politically unstable territories, leading to longer transportation distances and higher costs.

Multiple transit points: Goods would require transshipment at multiple locations, resulting in extended transit times and added expenses.

Heightened security risks: The corridor's security would become more susceptible to threats such as terrorism and piracy.

These logistical hurdles could render the IMEC project economically unviable, necessitating substantial investments to overcome these challenges. It remains uncertain whether the benefits would outweigh the costs.

Furthermore, Türkiye's regional influence and cooperation are crucial for the project's success. The absence of Turkish support is likely to result in significant delays and obstacles in realizing the IMEC.

Conclusion

Türkiye's role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is unequivocal. Its strategic location, well-developed infrastructure, political influence, and regional cooperation make it an essential component of this ambitious project. Excluding Türkiye from the IMEC equation could undermine the project's viability and limit its potential benefits, emphasizing the imperative need to incorporate Türkiye into this transformative corridor.

(Cüneyt Yavuzcan is the Consul General, Consulate General of Türkiye, Mumbai)

