Chinese parliament approves controversial Hong Kong security law

China’s parliament on Thursday approved a new controversial security law for Hong Kong which would make it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority in the former British territory.

The new law, Chinese security agencies can for the first time open their establishment and operate in Hong Kong.

The National People’s Congress (NPC), which ended its week-long meeting approved a host of bills on the last day including the new security law for Hong Kong, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.