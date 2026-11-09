Chinese Nationals Livestream Dhaka Slums As Delhi, Spark Concerns Over Anti-India Narrative | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chinese nationals have reportedly been conducting livestreams for several months from impoverished localities in Dhaka, portraying the areas as parts of New Delhi while making derogatory observations about the living conditions.

An investigation by Bangladesh's leading newspaper, Prothom Alo, has brought the activity into focus, triggering concerns in India over a possible effort to cultivate an unfavourable image of the country among Chinese audiences.

The newspaper's report identified Tekpara and Sector 12 in Uttara, both in the Bangladeshi capital, as locations where Chinese nationals have been filming extensively. Residents claimed that over 150 Chinese nationals may be involved. However, Prothom Alo clarified that it was unable to independently verify the precise number.

The broadcasts are reportedly carried out throughout the day on Chinese social media platforms, including WeChat and Douyin. A key concern is that the streamers are allegedly passing off footage recorded in Dhaka as scenes from New Delhi, misleading viewers about the actual locations.

Prothom Alo stated that Google Translate was used to interpret the Chinese-language remarks, with the translations subsequently cross-checked by four Bangladeshis proficient in the language.

In one such instance, a Chinese woman, identified as Mianmian and claiming to be from Sichuan province, was seen livestreaming near a canal in Uttara's Sector 12 on November 1. While giving viewers a glimpse of the neighbourhood, she falsely identified the location as New Delhi and remarked: “This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty. There isn’t even a fan inside the tin-roofed houses. This place is quite underdeveloped, dirty and unhygienic, and the law-and-order situation is poor."

In another instance, a streamer identified as Wang Wei was reportedly spotted recording footage at tea stalls in Tekpara. While showing locals drinking tea, he allegedly told his audience that the beverage was prepared using “cow urine" and polluted river water.

The repeated portrayal of these Bangladeshi neighbourhoods as Indian localities, accompanied by disparaging commentary, has raised concerns that the broadcasts could contribute to spreading misleading narratives and deepening negative perceptions of India among Chinese viewers.

The sustained nature of the livestreaming activity and the repeated misidentification of Bangladeshi locations as Indian neighbourhoods have reportedly attracted the attention of Indian intelligence agencies.

Senior Indian intelligence sources suspect that the activity could be an exercise in influencing public perception through social media. They believe that passing off footage of impoverished areas in Bangladesh as Indian localities enables negative depictions of India's poverty, sanitation and living conditions to reach online audiences without the individuals involved having to record content within the country.

According to the reports, the activity could fit into a broader pattern of using digital platforms to promote narratives critical of India. However, no independently verified evidence has established that the Chinese nationals are working at the behest of the Chinese government or are part of an organised, centrally directed campaign.

The livestreams may also have a commercial purpose. During its investigation, Prothom Alo spoke to a Chinese national identified as Fangyou, who claimed that the broadcasts on WeChat were linked to product promotion. However, he did not elaborate on the choice of neighbourhoods or explain why the streaming sessions continued for extended periods.

A Bangladeshi woman employed as a local guide for the Chinese nationals told the newspaper that they generated income from videos uploaded to platforms such as WeChat and Douyin. She said she was paid between Tk 700 and Tk 800 daily for her assistance.

The selection of economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods could also be connected to the popularity of poverty-focused content on social media. In an investigation published in May, Bangladesh's The Business Standard had reported on Chinese vloggers recording videos in the cramped lanes and low-income settlements of Tekpara. The report noted that such videos often followed similar formats, with an emphasis on poverty and inadequate living conditions.

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Beyond the questions surrounding the livestreams, the filming activity has reportedly unsettled residents, who allege that the Chinese nationals frequently record footage in residential streets, commercial establishments and private properties.

Several residents told Prothom Alo that the streamers had entered their homes while filming without regard for personal boundaries. One woman alleged that they had even ventured into bathrooms, causing considerable discomfort and raising concerns over residents' privacy.

Although local police have taken note of the activity, determining its actual purpose has proved challenging because of communication difficulties and the reluctance of some individuals to cooperate with authorities.

Mohammad Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, told Prothom Alo that he was unaware of the purpose behind the recordings or the platforms on which the footage was being broadcast. He added that senior officials had been apprised of the situation and that the matter was being examined.

The developments have brought attention to two broader concerns: the privacy and security of Dhaka residents and the potential use of misleading digital content to influence public perceptions beyond national borders.

For Bangladesh, the matter may involve more than the inconvenience caused by prolonged filming in residential areas. The alleged practice of presenting footage recorded within the country as scenes from India raises questions about how online content could be manipulated to construct narratives about both nations.

Nevertheless, the exact motivation behind the livestreams remains undetermined. While the repeated portrayal of Dhaka neighbourhoods as parts of New Delhi has raised suspicions in India, available reports have not conclusively established whether the activity is driven by individual commercial interests or forms part of a larger coordinated effort.