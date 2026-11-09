Sheikh Hasina Seeks Fresh Passport From Delhi, Bangladesh Minister Says 'India Should Hand Her Over' | X - Sheikh__Hasina

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formally sought a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) from the country's High Commission in New Delhi, even as Dhaka continues to press India for her extradition.

The development marks Hasina's first formal communication of this nature since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 and comes amid reports that she is planning to return to the country in December.

According to an exclusive report by Reuters, Hasina's London-based lawyers at Matrix Chambers wrote to Preeti Rahman, the acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh in New Delhi, on Monday, November 9, requesting that fresh identity and travel documents be issued to the former Prime Minister.

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The letter reportedly states that Hasina's existing passport and NID were revoked by Bangladesh's interim government and other authorities. Her legal representatives have sought the issuance of new documents "expeditiously", citing her Bangladeshi nationality and obligations under international human rights instruments.

Bangladesh Minister Says India Should Hand Over Sheikh Hasina

Hasina's request for fresh documents comes as Bangladesh continues to demand her extradition from India.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir has reiterated that New Delhi should hand over the former Prime Minister under the existing bilateral extradition treaty rather than facilitate the issuance of new travel documents.

According to India Today, Kabir has repeatedly described Hasina as a "fugitive terrorist" and held her responsible for thousands of deaths during the 2024 anti-government uprising.

Bangladesh has reportedly sent formal extradition requests to India, which are being examined through diplomatic channels.

The contrasting positions highlight the diplomatic complications surrounding Hasina's proposed return, with her legal team seeking fresh identity documents while Dhaka maintains that she should be extradited to face proceedings in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina Plans December Return To Bangladesh

Hasina has previously expressed her intention to return to Bangladesh around December and voluntarily surrender before a court.

Her aides have indicated that the exact date of her return would be announced once the necessary formalities are completed.

However, the proposed return comes against the backdrop of serious legal challenges. Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025 for her alleged role in ordering a crackdown on the student-led uprising in 2024, which eventually ended her long rule.

She has denied the charges while remaining in exile in India. Her Awami League party is also currently banned in Bangladesh.

India Yet To Announce Decision On Extradition Request

Bangladesh's demand for Hasina's extradition and her lawyers' latest request for fresh travel documents could further complicate relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.

While Bangladesh has maintained that Hasina should be returned under the bilateral extradition treaty, her legal representatives have sought new documents on the basis of her citizenship and international human rights protections.

According to Reuters, officials at Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi and the government in Dhaka did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the passport application.

The Indian government has not announced a final decision on Bangladesh's extradition request. The developments leave Hasina's proposed December return dependent on legal and diplomatic proceedings between the two countries.