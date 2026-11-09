Google Parent Alphabet Eyes Up To $3 Billion Bond Sale In Hong Kong, Singapore Amid AI Spending Concerns

Google parent Alphabet is reportedly considering raising up to $3 billion through bond offerings denominated in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, as the technology giant explores additional funding options amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Alphabet has approached banks and potential investors about launching the debt offerings as early as November.

The company is exploring a Hong Kong dollar bond sale equivalent to $1 billion to $1.5 billion, alongside a Singapore dollar offering worth approximately $1.5 billion.

The proceeds would reportedly be used for general corporate purposes.

However, discussions remain preliminary, and the proposed transaction's size and timing could change.

The potential fundraising comes as global investors reassess the substantial investments technology companies are making in AI infrastructure.

Concerns over increased scrutiny of AI projects following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections have added to market uncertainty.

Credit spreads for some technology borrowers have widened, reflecting changing investor perceptions of risk.

Rising bond yields have also increased financing costs as major technology companies continue borrowing to fund their expansion plans.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are among the technology companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure and computing capabilities.

The proposed Asian offerings would test investor demand for technology debt amid these developments.

Alphabet has already raised substantial funds through international bond markets during 2026.

Last week, the company secured €6 billion, equivalent to approximately $6.7 billion, through a multi-tranche euro bond offering.

It was Alphabet's second euro-denominated transaction this year, following its initial offering in May.

The latest sale reportedly carried higher borrowing costs as investors became increasingly concerned about AI-related capital expenditure.

Alphabet has also diversified its funding through an inaugural Australian dollar bond issue in August.

Other transactions this year have included bonds denominated in Swiss francs, British pounds, Canadian dollars and Japanese yen.

The proposed Hong Kong and Singapore offerings would further broaden Alphabet's access to international debt markets if completed.