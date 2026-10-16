Chinese Fugitive Poses As Dead Twin Brother For 19 Years, Ex-Girlfriend Exposes His Secret | Representative Image

A Chinese fugitive who allegedly assumed his dead twin brother’s identity to evade arrest for 19 years has been caught after the deceased brother’s former girlfriend helped police expose the deception.

The suspect, identified by his surname Chen, had been on the run for 24 years in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case in Yuhuan, a city in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, according to the South China Morning Post.

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Chen was among seven suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping a person and stealing cash and valuables in 2002. While police arrested six suspects shortly after the crime, Chen escaped and remained untraceable despite repeated attempts to locate him.

Fugitive Allegedly Assumed Dead Brother’s Identity

In 2007, police received information from Anhui province that Chen had died in a road accident. His household registration had also been cancelled, prompting investigators to believe the fugitive was dead.

However, authorities later discovered that the person killed in the accident was actually Chen’s elder twin brother.

Taking advantage of their nearly identical appearance, Chen allegedly assumed his brother’s identity and began living under a different name.

The identity switch reportedly enabled him to evade arrest for nearly two decades while leading an apparently normal life.

Name Change And Old Photographs Raise Suspicion

The investigation took a new turn in April 2026 when police received a tip-off that a man had been living under his deceased twin brother’s identity.

Investigating officer Long Yuwen reopened the case and began examining Chen’s family background, personal information and official records.

According to the South China Morning Post, investigators discovered that just nine days after Chen was officially declared dead in 2007, the person believed to be his surviving elder brother had applied for a name change.

Police subsequently compared old identification photographs of the twins and noticed subtle differences in their facial features and expressions.

Although the brothers looked almost identical, the photographs raised suspicions about the identity of the surviving man.

Investigators questioned Chen’s relatives and villagers, but they maintained that the younger brother had died in the accident.

Dead Twin’s Former Girlfriend Helps Expose Deception

Unable to obtain confirmation from Chen’s family, investigators contacted the elder twin brother’s former girlfriend, identified by her surname Deng.

Deng had reportedly been in a relationship with the elder brother, and the couple had been discussing marriage before his death in the road accident.

When questioned by police, she confirmed that the man killed in 2007 was the elder twin brother, not Chen.

Investigators also reviewed records of the fatal accident and uncovered further evidence supporting the alleged identity switch.

Police found that Chen had reportedly used his own driving licence during the death registration process to create the impression that he had died in the accident.

Arrested After 24 Years, Faces Up To 10 Years In Prison

Following the investigation, police traced Chen to Zhuhai in China’s Guangdong province and arrested him on June 4, 2026.

By then, he had reportedly settled down and started a family while living under his deceased brother’s identity.

According to the South China Morning Post, investigators collected biological samples after his arrest and matched them with evidence from the original 2002 case.

The case has since been referred to prosecutors for further legal proceedings.

If convicted, Chen could face a prison sentence ranging from three to 10 years under Chinese law.