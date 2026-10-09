 Child Slips Into Gap Between Platform & Train At China's Chengdu Railway Station; Rescued Unhurt - VIDEO
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Child Slips Into Gap Between Platform & Train At China's Chengdu Railway Station; Rescued Unhurt - VIDEO

A young boy narrowly escaped injury after falling into the gap between a train and platform at Chengdu East Railway Station in China's Sichuan province. The child slipped while following his mother onto the train. Railway police officer Li Yanrong rushed to the scene and helped rescue him. Medical staff confirmed he was unharmed. The incident's video went viral online

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Child Slips Into Gap Between Platform & Train At China's Chengdu Railway Station; Rescued Unhurt - VIDEO
Child Slips Into Gap Between Platform & Train At China's Chengdu Railway Station; Rescued Unhurt - VIDEO |

Chengdu East Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan province witnessed a scary moment when a little boy fell into the gap between train and the platform while boarding while boarding a G8645 train.

In the viral video making rounds on social media, the mother can be seen boarding the train with a large suitcase while the child follows her without noticing the gap between the platform and the train. He instantly slips through the gap, creating panic among passengers.

Patrol officer comes to rescue

Li Yanrong, a railway police officer who was patrolling in nearby areas rushed to the scene as soon as he heard the mother's screams and panic among passengers. He then helped the boy's parents to pull-up the young child from the gap.

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Young boy escapes without injuries

Fortunately, the boy suffered no injuries and went on to continue the journey. The boy was examined by the medical staff laterand they confirmed that he is absolutely fine and has not sustained any injuries.

Video of the incident has gone viral since then and is serving as reminder to parents to take care of their children during travel and not leave them unattended.

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