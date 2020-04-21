Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson counters criticism over coronavirus, wonders if anyone asked US to offer compensation for H1N1 flu, AIDS

The novel coronavirus outbreak that began in China's Wuhan, has now spread to 185 countries and affected more than 2.5 million people globally. As per data provided by the COVID-19 live tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, more than 171,800 people have died.

Against this backdrop, many countries have criticised China for not taking adequate measures, and for endangering people's lives in other countries.

US President Donald Trump for example, recently said that there would be consequences if China had been "knowingly responsible" for the novel coronavirus outbreak.