China's State Council asks NPC Standing Committee to decide on HKSAR LegCo matters

China's State Council on Saturday submitted a bill to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, asking the NPC Standing Committee to make a decision for the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to continue operation.

Entrusted by the State Council, Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, explained the bill to lawmakers at the session.

On July 28, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam submitted a report to the central government on matters concerning the postponement of the 2020 LegCo election in response to the emergencies brought by the recent COVID-19 epidemic in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR Chief Executive in Council has decided to postpone the election of the seventh-term LegCo, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 6, 2020, for one year, and has asked the central government in the report to request the NPC Standing Committee to make arrangements on the vacancy of the LegCo incurred due to the postponement.

The decision made by the HKSAR Chief Executive in Council to postpone the LegCo election in accordance with Hong Kong's Emergency Regulations Ordinance has solid legal basis and is in line with the actual conditions of the epidemic development in Hong Kong, according to the State Council.

The decision to postpone the LegCo election will help safeguard public security as well as the justice and fairness of the election. It serves the public interests and is necessary and appropriate, according to the State Council.

The State Council sent an official letter to Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 29, expressing the central government's support for the decision.

Deciding in time on matters concerning the vacancy of the LegCo by the NPC Standing Committee in accordance with the law is very necessary for ensuring the governance of the HKSAR government and the normal operation of Hong Kong society, as well as for maintaining the prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, according to the State Council.