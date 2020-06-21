China’s new weapon to silence Hong Kong protesters

As the pro-democracy and anti-national security law protests in Hong Kong continue to draw attention to the atrocities being committed by China, the Beijing government seems to have become more adamant in isolating Hong Kong and imposing its dominance in the city.

In the bid to muzzle the growing dissent voices, the Chinese government has included the word "collusion" in the national security law. With this move, the legislation has now criminalised "activities of foreign and external forces to interfere in the affairs" of Hong Kong and anyone who "colludes with foreign states in plotting to harm the motherland's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security" will be sentenced between 10 years and life in jail, the South China Morning Post reported.

This new weapon to silence the Hong Kong protesters, has given rise to fresh anger among the people.