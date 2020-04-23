China's Hubei remains classified as COVID-19 low-risk area

WUHAN-- All cities and counties in central China's Hubei Province, once hard hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, remain classified as low-risk areas, according to the latest assessment released Wednesday by local authorities.

Wuhan, the provincial capital and once the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, saw its 13 districts classified as low-risk, according to the provincial COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

On Tuesday, Hubei reported no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 new asymptomatic cases. Meanwhile, 24 asymptomatic cases were ruled out, leaving 548 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation.

On April 18, all the 76 cities and counties in Hubei were classified as low-risk areas for the first time.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, cities, counties, and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk areas, those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas.