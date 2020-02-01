China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 259, nearly 12,000 infected

Beijing: The death toll from China's new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259 and the tally of confirmed infections has surged to nearly 12,000, the government said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily update that 46 more people had succumbed to the respiratory disease. All but one of the new deaths came in hardest-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of an outbreak that has spread around the world. The virus emerged in December in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, and has been traced to a meat market that sold wild game.