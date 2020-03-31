China to donate cash, medical supplies to Pacific island countries to fight COVID-19

SUVA -- The Chinese government has decided to donate cash and medical supplies to Fiji and other Pacific island countries to help them fight the COVID-19.

According to the Chinese Embassy to Fiji on Tuesday, while the first batch of medical supplies will be arriving this week, a new round of aid implementation programs is currently being prepared. Further more, China's local governments, enterprises and friendship associations are also lending helping hands to China's friends in the Pacific region.

At the initial stage, China immediately shared with Fiji its latest COVID-19 treatment guidelines and national diagnosis and treatment plan, as well as its knowledge of the disease. On March 10, Chinese medical experts held video conferences with their Fijian counterparts, sharing details of China's experience in containing, diagnosing, and treating the pandemic, as well as exchanging views with them on issues of their concern.

"At this special moment, we called on all overseas Chinese, Chinese enterprises, and aid project teams in Fiji to fight together with the Fijian people, to conquer the COVID-19 and make utmost efforts to the economic recovery after it," the embassy said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese people have been racing against time in the fight against the epidemic. Thanks to the whole country's arduous efforts, the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation continues to show a positive trend, prompting an acceleration in the resumption of life and work.

"Currently, the COVID-19 has broken out in many countries and is still spreading. It is urgent to carry out effective international cooperation in prevention and control. Only through solidarity can we overcome the difficulties, and only with joint efforts can we beat the disease," the embassy stressed.

China sympathizes with countries suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and is offering help and providing assistance within its capacity. Chinese medical workers and supplies have been sent to 28 Asian countries, 16 European countries, 26 African countries, 9 countries in the Americas and 10 countries in the South Pacific region. China has also donated 20 million U.S. dollars to the WHO, supporting it in playing a better coordinating role in international action against the pandemic, the embassy said, adding that China also sent medical expert teams to the hardest-hit countries and cooperated with relevant countries on vaccine research as well as drug development.

The embassy pointed out that the outbreak of the COVID-19 has now become a global pandemic. Pandemics know no borders, and the world is a community with a shared future that shares weal and woe. Many countries are facing pressure and challenges in terms of epidemic prevention and control.

"We can completely relate to what they are going through because we have also been through this. Fiji so far has five confirmed cases. We appreciate the all-round timely and effective measures taken by the Fijian government, so that the residents of this country, with an external epidemic, can continue to live in a calm and peaceful life. We believe that with the concerted efforts of all parties, we will prevail over this pandemic, protect the health and well-being of our people," the embassy said.