China reports 7 more deaths, 8 new cases as coronavirus continues to decline

Beijing: China on Friday reported seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 3,176, while the new confirmed cases were just eight, as the disease continued to abate across the country, including in its epicentre Wuhan.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said it received reports of the seven deaths from the Chinese mainland on Thursday. While six people died in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, one died in Shandong province.

The eight new confirmed cases were also from the Chinese mainland, it said. Meanwhile, 33 new suspected cases were reported in the country, taking the total number to 147, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Thursday, 1,318 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases dropped to 4,020.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,813 by the end of Thursday. This included 3,176 who died of the disease, 13,526 patients still being treated and 64,111 people discharged after recovery, the report said.