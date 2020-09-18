China expects US ambassador's positive role in ties after leaving post: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin

China hopes U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will continue to play a positive role in the healthy development of bilateral relations after leaving his post, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks when asked to comment on Branstad's announcement of stepping down on Thursday.

The United States on Monday officially informed China of Branstad's leaving in early October, Wang told a daily press briefing.

"Branstad has done a lot to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two peoples, when he served as governor of Iowa and U.S. ambassador to China," Wang said.

Saying China has made remarkable development over the past decades, Branstad noted in his statement that "the Chinese people's work ethic, commitment to education and family, and entrepreneurial spirit have fueled this country's growth."

The Chinese side appreciates ambassador Branstad's remarks, Wang said.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China, especially since the reform and opening up, China has made remarkable development achievements and grown into the world's second largest economy, the largest manufacturing power, and the largest trader in goods, he said.

"These achievements have been made by the Chinese people with their diligence, wisdom and innovative spirit," Wang stressed.

Over a period of time, certain U.S. politicians have asserted that China's development achievements were realized by "stealing other countries' technologies and taking advantage of others," Wang said, reiterating that this accusation, driven by ulterior motives, lacks common sense.

"The international community and people of insight in the United States have their fair judgment on this," said the spokesperson.