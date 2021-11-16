China: Eight killed, eight injured in bus-truck collision in eastern Chins

Eight people were killed and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in eastern China, local media reported citing authorities on Tuesday.
According to Xinhua News Agency, the accident took place in Anhui Province on late Monday at 10:11 pm.
The injured people were being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the accident is being investigated, according to the news agency.
ALSO READUS president Joe Biden virtually meets Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping amid troubled US-China ties
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:51 PM IST