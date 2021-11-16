e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:50 PM IST

China: Eight killed, eight injured in bus-truck collision in eastern Chins

Eight people were killed and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in eastern Chins.
ANI
Representative Image | ANI

Eight people were killed and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in eastern China, local media reported citing authorities on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the accident took place in Anhui Province on late Monday at 10:11 pm.

The injured people were being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the accident is being investigated, according to the news agency.

