 China: 7 Dead, 4 Injured In Gas Poisoning Incident At A Biotech Company In Shandong Province
The accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Weifang Jinshi biotech company, according to the emergency management bureau of Shouguang City.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Jinan: Seven people have died and four others were injured during a gas poisoning at a biotech company in east China's Shandong Province on Saturday afternoon, local authorities said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a team to aid in rescue work and investigations. It has ordered that no cost be spared in saving those who have sustained injuries and that the number of casualties should be determined as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those who sustained injuries are currently in stable conditions, the bureau said, noting that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

