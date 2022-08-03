e-Paper Get App

Chile sinkhole puzzles authorities, National Service of Geology and Mining sends team to inspect area

Chilean authorities took to investigate the large sinkhole located near a copper mine.

On Saturday, the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) became informed of the sinkhole at Chile. They later sent a specialist personnel into the area for solving the mysterious puzzle.

Chilean authorities took to investigate the large sinkhole located near a copper mine. The aerial view images of the sinkhole have now surfaced on the internet via media agencies.

Sernageomin reported the closure of areas from the entrance to the work site of the Alcaparrosa mine, located near the sinkhole.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole did not affect any workers or community members. "The closest home is more than 600 meters (1,969 feet) away while any populated area or public service are almost a kilometer away from the affected zone," the statement read.

