Celebrated fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

Paco Rabanne, the famous Spanish fashion designer known for his metallic outfits and futuristic designs from the 1960s, passed away at the age of 88 in Portsall, Brittany in France. His death was confirmed by his brand's parent company, Puig, which stated that Rabanne "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on".

𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝟴𝟴

Renowned for his unique and bold clothing designs, Paco Rabanne received worldwide recognition. The official Instagram page of Rabanne paid tribute to the late designer.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲

Paco Rabanne was a Spanish-born fashion designer born on February 18, 1934, in Pasaia, Gipuzkoa province. He first established himself as a jewelry designer for well-known brands like Dior, Givenchy, and Balenciaga before launching his own fashion house in 1966. In 1968, he teamed up with Puig for his line of fragrances.