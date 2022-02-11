Canada: Ottawa police arrest 25, issue 1,775 tickets against trucker rally protesters

Ottawa: The Ottawa Police Service has said the police have arrested 25 people and issued 1,775 tickets to put an end to the unlawful demonstrations in the downtown areas.

Police have responded to nearly 1,000 calls for service in relation to the demonstrations since they began and continue to prevent people from supplying fuel and other material supports to demonstrators, the Ottawa Police said in a statement.

The Ottawa police on Wednesday delivered a message to demonstrators highlighting that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. There are currently 126 active criminal offence investigations in connection to the demonstrations, according to the Police.

The "Freedom Convoy 2022" protest began on January 29 as a rally of truckers against the requirement that Canadian truck drivers crossing the border into the US be fully vaccinated as of mid-January, Xinhua news agency reported.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:47 AM IST