Canada MP Chandra Arya Condemns Attacks On Journalists Reporting On Khalistani Extremism

Canadian MP Chandra Arya | X (@AryaCanada)

Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya has strongly condemned the recent attacks on journalists reporting on Khalistani extremism in Canada.

Addressing the Canadian Parliament, Arya, who is the MP from Nepean, Ontario, urged law enforcement agencies to take the issue of Khalistani extremism in the country seriously.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further said that Khalistani extremists have been wreaking havoc in Canada, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area and called on the law enforcement agencies to take notice of these incidents.

"There are many more attacks in Greater Toronto Area and across Canada by Khalistani extremists. I call on law enforcement agencies to take notice of Khalistani extremism with all seriousness it deserves. It has to be dealt with an iron hand before it is too late," Arya said.

Earlier, Rishi Nagar, a longtime radio host and news director for RED FM Calgary alleged that he was attacked as "men were upset with reporting about another criminal case," CBC News reported.

Nagar told media that the attack was an attempt to intimidate and prevent a free press from doing its job. He was approached by two men on September 29.

Notably, multiple incidents of Khalistan extremism have been reported in Canada over the past few years. Incidents such as so-called Khalistani referendums, vandalising of Hindu temples and floats glorifying the killing of former PM Indira Gandhi have been reported in the country, all of which have drawn severe condemnation from India.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that it has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.