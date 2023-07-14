Australia: Indian Student Brutally Beaten Up With Iron Rods By Khalistani Supporters In Sydney | Photo: Representative Image

Australia: In a shocking incident that took place in the early morning hours of Friday, an Indian student was brutally thrashed by a group of Khalistani supporters in Australia's Sydney. The student was critically injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment in the Westmead Hospital.

According to reports, the student confirmed that he was attacked by a group of four to five Khalistani supporters. He stated that he works as a driver. In the morning, when he got into his car, the goons reached there and launched an assault. One of the assailants open the car's door and hit him with a road on his left cheek, later others hit him rods. Some of them reportedly recorded the incident.

NSW Police Provides Statement

A person who saw the incident informed the NSW police who then rushed quickly to the spot. NSW Police officers quickly called the paramedics at the scene and the victim was taken to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries to his head, leg, and arm.

NSW Police spokesperson has provided a statement to The Australia Today. The statement said, “Shortly after 5.40 am on Friday 14 July 2023, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended Rupert Street, Merrylands West, following reports of an assault.“

This is a breaking news. More details are awiated.

