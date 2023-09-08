Canada: Another Hindu Temple In British Columbia Vandalised, 'Punjab Is Not India' Graffiti Sprayed; Visuals Surface

Anti-India graffiti sprayed on a temple's wall in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia |

In yet another incident of its kind this year, a Hindu temple - Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society- was vandalised with black spray paint in Surrer British Columbia in Canada. As per the pictures and images, anti-India graffiti with the message "Punjab is not India" was sprayed on the walls of the temple. This is the second such incident targeting a Hindu temple in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia.

Only last month, in August, a temple in Canada’s British Columbia province was vandalised and two Khalistan supporters were found involved in the incident. Anti-India graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the temple in the previous incident too.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

