Canada: 30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Found Murdered In Toronto; Nationwide Arrest Warrant Issued | IANS

Toronto: A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in Toronto, prompting police to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect they say was known to the victim, according to local media reports citing law enforcement officials.

The woman has been identified as Himanshi Khurana. Toronto Police are searching for Abdul Ghafoori, 32, also a resident of Toronto, in connection with the killing.

The development was confirmed by the Indian Consulate General in Toronto, which expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Consulate's Tweet

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief."

Read Also Libya Declares 3 Days Of Mourning After Army Chief & Senior Officers Killed In Ankara Plane Crash

We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief. The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few… — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) December 23, 2025

The Consulate further stated that officials have been closely following the matter over the past few days and that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with Canadian authorities.

According to the Toronto Police, officers were first alerted late Friday night after receiving a report of a missing person.

"On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to a call for a Missing Person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area," police said in a statement.

The following morning, officers made the grim discovery.

"On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence," police said, adding that the death was being treated as a homicide.

Police confirmed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Investigators said the case appears to involve "intimate partner violence", CBC News reported, quoting police sources.

Abdul Ghafoori is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, a charge that can carry a sentence of life imprisonment without parole if premeditation and intent are established in court.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to locate and arrest the suspect.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)