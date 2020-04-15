Can coronavirus cause infertility? Men rush to freeze sperm amid virus outbreak

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen over 1,988,000 people affected across the globe. But there seems to be an additional concern plaguing men.

As per a report in The Daily Beast, men in the United States are now in a rush to store their sperm amid rumours that the virus has the potential to cause infertility. The publication canvassed organisations that provide at-home sperm collection facilities to discover that they have seen an increased spike in business recently.

While this may stem in part from the fact that brick and mortar clinics have temporarily closed their doors in many areas, leaving to their clientele looking for alternatives, this is only part of the story. It would appear that even people who had never looked to freeze their sperm are now considering the alternative.